Some 10,000 hydrogen carriers would need to be in service by 2040 for the world to meet the climate goal of achieving a global temperature rise of less than 1.5°C outlined in the Paris Agreement, under a new energy scenario decision-making aid rolled out by Shell.

In its just published Energy Security Scenarios, the energy major explores two possible energy and climate outcomes that could result from a world that has security as its dominant concern.

The first scenario — Archipelagos — essentially looks forward at how today’s pressures could play out to the end of the century.