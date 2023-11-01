Newly launched Stamford Green Marine is looking to attract investors, shipowners and traders to establish a fleet of methanol dual-fuel ships across multiple market segments.

The joint venture between Singapore-based shipowner Stamford Shipping and Copenhagen-based methanol propulsion developer Green Marine aims to build, manage and charter out the ships, according to Stamford managing director Mark Robert Haines.

“We intend to develop a shipowning platform, raising finance and equity to order the ships, using Stamford’s fund management expertise to bring in new investors and establish joint ventures with existing shipowners and partnerships with traders,” Haines told TradeWinds..