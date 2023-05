The United Arab Emirates has told the IMO that it is backing plans for a new net zero emissions target for shipping by 2050 in a significant U-turn by a previously strong opponent of more stringent climate goals for the industry.

The UAE, which is due to host this year’s global COP28 climate change summit, said that it was in favour of more ambitious measures to reach net zero greenhouse gas emission targets by 2050 at the latest, according to a letter from the country’s energy minister.