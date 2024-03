The unknown buyer of a Hoegh Autoliners car carrier may have got the better end of the deal, according to Veson Nautical.

Andrea De Luca, Veson’s vehicle carrier, ropax and ro-ro analyst, told TradeWinds that “eyebrows were raised in some quarters” after the 6,000-ceu Hoegh Chiba (built 2006) was sold for $61m at the end of February.

Veson’s VesselsValue assesses the asset at $72.39m.