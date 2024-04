Evan Cohen famously proclaimed in 2019 that he was taking CIT Bank’s maritime lending practice “out of warm lay-up,” and it was a fair analogy. The New York bank had gone 19 months without a head of ship lending prior to his appointment.

Cohen knows his way around a good quote, but it was so good that it’s hard not to continue the analogy and wonder where the ship is now when one gets an update from the former DVB executive, as Streetwise managed to do at his Manhattan offices.