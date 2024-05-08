Ardmore Shipping has exercised options to buy back two MR tankers that the New York-listed shipowner has been bareboat chartering from Chinese lease financier CMB Financial Leasing.

The Cork, Ireland-based tanker owner also said in its earnings statement that it extended the contracts on three chartered-in vessels.

As it reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, Ardmore said that it expects to close the purchase of the 50,000-dwt product and chemical tankers Ardmore Seawolf and Ardmore Seahawk (both built 2015) in June.