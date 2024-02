A different year, a different vibe for Ardmore Shipping at the product tanker owner’s annual investor day in New York on Thursday.

Consider: its February 2023 session at the posh University Club in Manhattan felt like something of a coming-out party for an outfit that had gone through its struggles over a decade in public markets.

The Ireland-based company was coming off a 2022 in which it was the top performer of all US-listed shipping stocks with a 326% return.