An unfolding global banking scare should not pose a further threat to ship mortgage financing but has cast a cloud over capital-markets activity, financiers said on Monday at a New York money conference.

While the upheaval already has claimed two US regional banks and Swiss lender Credit Suisse, the biggest lender to Greek shipping, a panel of debt providers at Capital Link’s annual international shipping forum said the wider industry fallout should be minimal.

The old normal

“I don’t think it really has any impact on shipping,” said Michael Parker, chairman for global shipping, logistics and offshore for Citi.