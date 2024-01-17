Major banking firm Morgan Stanley has been fined $249m by the US Securities and Exchange Commission after an employee leaked plans by clients to sell shares in companies they held.

In April 2021, Oaktree Capital Management contacted Morgan Stanley regarding a possible sale of a large stake in Star Bulk Carriers, according to case documents Bloomberg reported.

That information was passed on by Pawan Passi, who worked for the equities unit at the investment bank, to the founder and head of an investment firm.