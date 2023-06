Aristotelis (Telis) Mistakidis, formerly Glencore’s top copper trader and now a billionaire investor, is in talks to buy small but expanding Greek shipping lender Aegean Baltic Bank (ABBank).

A negotiating team representing Mistakidis has submitted a “specific” offer to the shareholders of the bank, the born Greek said in an interview with Kathimerini on Sunday.

“If the offer is accepted we will proceed [with a buyout].