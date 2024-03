Glencore’s former top copper trader and now billionaire investor Aristotelis (Telis) Mistakidis has resumed talks to buy Aegean Baltic Bank (ABBank) and struck a preliminary agreement to assume a controlling stake in the small but expanding Greek shipping lender.

According to sources speaking on condition of anonymity, the initial deal will see Mistakidis buy the 24% stake held in the company by Greek shipowner John Coustas, who heads US-listed container ship and bulker owner Danaos Corp.