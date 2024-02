Scorpio Tankers president Robert Bugbee is back to making bets on the strength of his company’s stock, and he is doing so in a big way.

The executive has laid out $7m in call options for 555,600 common shares, or 5,556 call option contracts, that will have a strike price of $60 and an expiration in September, according to a press release from the product tanker giant after the close of trading on Thursday.