Bulge-bracket investment bank JP Morgan appears to be ramping up its coverage of the shipping sector as it initiates research on New York-listed Scorpio Tankers.

The finance house has been mostly out of maritime coverage since it parted ways with equity analyst Noah Parquette in June 2019.

It has not covered Scorpio since the departure of analyst Jonathan Chappell for Evercore ISI in 2011.

While there was no immediate word from the bank as to a wider expansion, JP Morgan has initiated a “buy” rating on the product-tanker giant under coverage of London-based analyst Samuel Bland.