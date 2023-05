BW LPG has posted its strongest quarterly performance on record in the first three months of 2023 with the prospect of more to come.

The Singapore-based LPG carrier specialist said its fleet achieved its highest-ever daily time charter equivalent (TCE) of $58,700 per calendar day.

As a result, TCE income for BW LPG’s shipping segment increased to $200.3m in the first quarter against $130.7m