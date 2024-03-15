Belgian legal authorities have joined their counterparts in the US in slapping down an attempt by a New York-based financial investor to block Saverys shipping company Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) from acquiring the remaining shares in tanker owner Euronav.

The buyout therefore closed on Friday, Euronav said in a prepared statement.

As TradeWinds has reported, CMB had previously disclosed on Thursday that a US federal judge had rejected FourWorld’s attempt to secure a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the closing.