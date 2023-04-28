The start of May should see two major car carrier players post huge profits, and could perhaps provide a clue as to how one of them plans to go net-zero by 2027.

Oslo-listed Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Hoegh Autoliners reveal first quarter results next week, and Fearnley Securities expects strong figures.

“While 2024 remains more uncertain, we remain positive and note that both Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Hoegh Autoliners should have renewed the majority of their contracts of affreightment/contracts at higher rates, supporting the earnings story for the coming two years at least,” analysts Oystein Vaagen, Ulrik Mannhart and Fredrik Dybwad said.