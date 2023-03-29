Li Li, the former shipping head at China Export-Import Bank (CExim), has admitted to charges of accepting bribes relating to ship-finance deals and pleaded guilty at a Chinese court, according to local news agency reports.

The high-profile shipping banker was put on trial at the Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People’s Court in Yunan.

The case follows a probe by China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) involving 10 high-profile people involved in Chinese ship finance.