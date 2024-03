Kristen Sveaas’ Kistefos Group delivered a profit after tax of NOK 397m ($37m) for 2023.

This is a decrease of NOK 660m from 2022 when the group had a profit after tax of NOK 1,057m.

The decrease is due to weaker results in several of the company’s largest investments, including Western Bulk Chartering and Viking Supply Ships, according to the Oslo-based investment firm's annual report.