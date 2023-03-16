Central bank intervention has saved Credit Suisse, the biggest lender to Greek shipping, from market turmoil.

Its future as a major source of ship finance, however, is clear as mud.

The bank was shy on detail when it announced early in the morning of 16 March that it had obtained CHF 50bn ($53.7bn) in short-term emergency liquidity from the Swiss central bank.

The only hint Credit Suisse offered on its future course is that it will use those funds to “support … core businesses and clients as … [it] takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs”.