Vietnamese shipowning newcomer Asia Pacific Shipping Company has sold two product tanker newbuildings to CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping for $105.3m in a sale and leaseback deal.

As part of the deal the Nguyen Quynh Anh-backed shipowner will take the two vessels back on bareboat charters for a total of 10 years at a total cost of $128.7m.

CSSC Shipping said it is due to take delivery of the unspecified tankers in September and December 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.