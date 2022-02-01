The six dry bulk stocks under the coverage of investment bank Jefferies are trading at an average of 63% of their net asset value, with Golden Ocean Group (75%) and Star Bulk Carriers (72%) the best of the group.

One potential takeaway from those numbers is that investors aren’t assigning much value to the management teams of these listed owners.

VesselIndex returns

Another possible conclusion is that they are assigning a negative value to these C-suite executives.

So it’s at an interesting time for Danish researchers Anders Liengaard and Soren Roschmann to come along with their annual VesselIndex Report on the relative performance of 23 listed dry trade owners and operators, shared exclusively with Streetwise.