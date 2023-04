Major Norwegian lender DNB Bank has seen a slight fall in overall loans to shipping companies during the first quarter.

But impairments in oil, gas and offshore have been reversed.

The maritime portfolio dropped NOK 620m ($58.5m) over the three months, reaching NOK 35.88bn, from NOK 36.5bn at the end of December.

Loans in the final stage of restructuring totalled NOK 204m, up a little from NOK 189m in 2022.

Oil, gas and offshore lending totalled NOK 40.9bn, against NOK 41.8bn