DNB has logged a record profit from corporate clients as shipping lending jumped in the second quarter.
The major Norwegian bank said its maritime portfolio increased by NOK 3.51bn ($340m) to 30 June, reaching NOK 39.39bn,
Norwegian lender says domestic economy is resilient as corporate profit hits record level
