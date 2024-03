Norway’s DNV posted record figures in 2023, as it continued to grow organically and through acquisitions.

Operating revenue was NOK 31.6bn ($3bn) compared with NOK 25bn in 2022.

“The geopolitical landscape witnessed a complex set of tensions and conflicts during the year, with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalating into a devastating war in Gaza, which is threatening stability in the entire Middle East,“ chief executive Remi Eriksen said in the annual report.