It’s been a good start to 2024 for US-listed dry bulk stocks as an atypical firming of rates for capesizes lifts the market.

Spot rates for the large bulkers have lifted more than 7.5% over the past week, according to a market note on Thursday from Clarksons Securities.

“Earnings now stand at $30,300/day… as Cape rates continue to defy the gravity of the usually seasonally weaker winter season,” analysts wrote.