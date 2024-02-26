Greek shipping magnate George Economou has bought about 70,000 more shares in New York-listed OceanPal over the past month at a time when he is fighting for representation on the company board.

Economou has pushed his holding to 899,000 shares or 12.1% of the dry bulk shipowner, up from 11.1% at last reporting on 23 January.

OceanPal is one of two spinoffs of Greece’s Diana Shipping, founded by Simeon Palios, to be targeted by Economou for stock purchases and then attempts to change the composition of the board.