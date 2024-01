Chief executive Emanuele Lauro is the latest Scorpio Tankers officer to cash in a whopping sum of company shares in a sale that brings him $27.2m in proceeds.

The sale of 419,000 shares disclosed on Thursday means that Lauro and right-hand man Robert Bugbee have together sold more than 900,000 shares this month for proceeds of some $59m as they take advantage of a two-year run-up in the company’s stock.