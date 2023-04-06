Alternative finance platform Yieldstreet is not giving up its fight to recover massive losses in a ship recycling fraud, despite a US court dismissal of its case against its maritime financial advisors.

The New York-based crowdfunder is vowing to carry its fight with Four Wood Capital to other venues.

Meanwhile, Yieldstreet itself is facing legal challenges.

The Yieldstreet-Four Wood battle is just one strand of a web of disputes following a disastrous series of investments in ship recycling in 2018 and 2019 to parties connected to prominent cash buyer Tahir Lakhani.