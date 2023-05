Oslo Stock Exchange chief executive Oivind Amundsen has a stark warning for shipowners: get with the decarbonisation programme or miss out.

Speaking to Nor-Shipping ahead of the big maritime gathering next month, the former naval officer said the bourse has more than 40 top maritime companies on its boards, boasting a combined market cap of close to €20bn ($21.5bn).

“The market has changed a lot,” he said.