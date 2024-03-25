Euronav has talked up healthy trading volumes after its free float declined further following a $73m stock buyback.

There has been market talk of the controlling Saverys family taking the Belgian tanker owner private after the repurchase of 4.72m shares at the end of last week.

Throughout the mandatory offer this month by the Saverys’ private Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) for Euronav’s shares following the buy-out of John Fredriksen, management said it was committed to maintaining listings in Brussels and the US.