Veteran Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell was able to take a victory lap in a client note on Tuesday, but his advice on how to play publicly listed tanker stocks could help investors join him on the next one.

In a nutshell: buy on the dips, and don’t worry, because there will be more dips.

Chappell was able to remind investors that he had advised adding to tanker positions on 27 January after investors has spent the beginning of the year selling off shares.