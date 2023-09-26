Hot on the heels of joining up with Mitsui OSK Lines and Malaysian state energy giant Petronas on a project involving liquid CO 2 carriers, MISC Berhad president and group chief executive Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam has called for financiers to play a more prominent role in the risks involved with shipping’s green transition.

Speaking on Tuesday at Marine Money Week Asia 2023 in Singapore, Rajalingam said financial institutions must take on their fair share of the technology risks that are left to the shipping industry to take on.