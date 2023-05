Freightos has widened its first-quarter loss after incurring a one-time cost of nearly $47m to become a listed company.

The container booking and payments platform, which merged with special purpose acquisition company Gesher I Acquisition Corp in late January to become listed on the Nasdaq stock market in New York, posted a $49.3m loss for the first three months of 2023. That is against a much smaller loss of $4.24m a year earlier.

Freightos reported a $1.38