New York-listed Genco Shipping & Trading handed out its largest dividend in a year and is guiding to improved rates in the current quarter after reporting in-line earnings for the last three months of 2023.

The Manhattan-based bulker owner also confirmed the sale of two older capesizes — the 169,025-dwt Genco Maximus (built 2009) and 169,001-dwt Genco Claudius (built 2010) — to an unnamed buyer, as was reported by TradeWinds on 14 February.