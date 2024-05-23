After a proxy fight that fizzled, shareholders of New York-listed Genco Shipping & Trading backed all seven directors standing for re-election by huge margins and otherwise delivered a strong show of support to management at Thursday’s annual general meeting.

The fight had come from Greek shipping magnate George Economou. But after Economou withdrew his own candidate for the board and abandoned an attempt to overturn Genco bylaws less than a week before the vote, the outcome was something of a foregone conclusion.