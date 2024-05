Greek shipping magnate George Economou has quit his attempt to place his nominee on the board of New York-listed Genco Shipping & Trading while claiming it’s been his influence that’s helped a year-to-date surge in the dry bulk owner’s stock price.

Economou vehicle GK Investors said in a public filing after the close of trading in New York on Thursday that it had withdrawn the nomination of businessman Robert Pons to the Genco board, as well as a proposal to repeal the company’s bylaws.