Had Michael Parker done nothing at all to steer global shipping banks to measure and report the carbon intensity of their loan portfolios, he might simply have gone down as the most important lender to the maritime industry of his generation for more than three decades of work with US financier Citi.

But that distinction wasn’t enough for Parker. Just what was it, then, that spurred him into laying the groundwork of the Poseidon Principles protocols that today represent about 65% of global ship finance?