Michael Webber is the man behind shipping’s best-known “ESG Scorecard”. It all started with the G in 2016, and some days he wishes he could take it back there.

That’s because Webber likes the clarity that comes with determining whether a public shipowner is doing a good job in the governance part of the environmental, social and governance equation.

He finds the other letters more slippery when it comes to judging good and bad: the “social” especially so, and even the “environmental” something that has not advanced to the point where it can be easily quantified.