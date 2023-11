Product tanker specialist Hafnia is the latest Oslo-listed shipowner to announce plans to seek a secondary listing in the US.

The Mikael Skov-led company’s move follows similar plans by fellow BW Group company BW LPG and Greek tanker owner Okeanis Eco Tankers.

“Our goal is for Hafnia to reach out to a wider shareholder base, access the world’s largest capital market and improve the share liquidity for all our shareholders,” he said in a statement.