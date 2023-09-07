Germany’s Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) has been revealed as one of the financiers behind MPC Container Ships’ (MPCC) move to snap up five vessels from Lomar Shipping.
UK-headquartered Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) advised the lender on the deal.
UK law firm WFW says it advised the German lender on major sale-and-purchase transaction
Germany’s Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) has been revealed as one of the financiers behind MPC Container Ships’ (MPCC) move to snap up five vessels from Lomar Shipping.
UK-headquartered Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) advised the lender on the deal.