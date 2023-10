Heidmar, an Athens-based pools and ship-management operator, has dropped its plans for a US listing through a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition vehicle (Spac).

Pankaj Khanna-led Heidmar announced late on Wednesday that it has terminated an agreement signed last March to merge with blank cheque company Home Plate Acquisition.

“Market conditions were not conducive to the contemplated equity raise,” Heidmar said in a statement.