Euronav bonds are now worth betting on, according to a Norwegian high-yield fund.

Sissener Corporate Bond Fund bought bonds issued by the Belgian company in December and January.

Euronav bonds constitute 3.5% of the fund, according to its latest monthly report.

Euronav and the controlling Saverys family have met some investor scepticism over the reshaping of the company following the closure of an 18-month takeover battle with John Fredriksen and Frontline.