Hoegh Autoliners chief executive Andreas Enger has banked NOK 53.4m ($4.8m) after selling a chunk of his holding in the company.

His Damgard Invest offloaded 620,000 shares at an average price of NOK 86.07 each, a filing revealed.

Enger retains 1.24m shares, or 0.65%.

Damgard Invest has entered into a 12-month lock-up agreement with the shipowner for the remaining shareholding.