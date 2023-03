Hoegh Autoliners’ share price took a battering on Wednesday morning after giant shipowner AP Moller-Maersk sold off a chunk of its holding.

A stock exchange filing showed the Danish investor had sold 13.47m shares, equal to 7.1% of the car carrier company.

The deal at NOK 61 per share brought in NOK 823.5m ($80m).

The shares had closed at NOK 68 on Tuesday.

The stock was down 11.6%