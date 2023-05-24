Hoegh Autoliners insiders have offloaded stock worth NOK 766m ($70m) in a speedy private placement.

Leif Hoegh & Co (LHC) sold 12.25m shares representing 6.4% of the Oslo-listed car carrier company in an accelerated book-building process that took five hours on Tuesday night.

The stock was priced at NOK 62.50, a sizeable discount to the NOK 72.70 closing price.

LHC is closely associated with chairman Leif Hoegh, deputy chairman Morten Hoegh and Martine Vice Holter, another director and chief executive of Hoegh Capital.