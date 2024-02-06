The offshore energy sector is looking like fertile ground for bank lending for the foreseeable future, but prospects for wind projects are another story.

That was the take from a panel of veteran lenders on Tuesday at the 30th Annual HACC-NACC Shipping Conference, an event held by the Hellenic American and Norwegian American chambers of commerce.

Morten Arntzen, senior shipping adviser for Macquarie Bank, told the conference that opportunities for countercyclical outfits like his had been created by the reluctance of the major traditional shipping lenders to return to a resurgent sector in which they had previously lost their shirts.