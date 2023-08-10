It only took a decade for Scorpio Group to warm up to Irish product tanker owner Ardmore Shipping.
Maybe it got lost in the onslaught of second-quarter earnings being filed by scores of public shipping companies, but on 31 July Scorpio
This week’s Streetwise looks at why Scorpio finally decided the time was right to invest in its Irish rival
It only took a decade for Scorpio Group to warm up to Irish product tanker owner Ardmore Shipping.
Maybe it got lost in the onslaught of second-quarter earnings being filed by scores of public shipping companies, but on 31 July Scorpio