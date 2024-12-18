Idan Ofer sensed shipping was at a crossroads. The son of legendary shipowner Sammy Ofer had pulled back from the industry and was more focused on some of his investments from the beginning of the previous decade.

Idan Ofer’s key moves in 2024 Contracting eight ultra-large ethane carriers, a new breed of vessel

Groundbreaking RMB deal spanning yard deal, loan and charter

Order for 18 LNG dual-fuel container ships, backed by time charters to CMA CGM

Order for 12 pure car/truck carriers, backed by tier-1 charterers

Entry into LNG bunkering alongside Gianluigi Aponte

Entry into ship leasing, buying Fleetscape from Oaktree Capital

His pivot came in 2017 as the industry began to feel the squeeze of tightening environmental regulations.