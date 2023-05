Idan Ofer is closing in on John Fredriksen as the UK’s richest shipowner, according to the latest edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

While the Norwegian shipping tycoon is still the richest shipowner resident in the UK with a fortune of £8.311bn ($10.3bn), Ofer is just £311m behind him on £8bn.

The annual review by the British broadsheet seeks to detail the fortunes of the 1,000 wealthiest individuals and families in Britain.