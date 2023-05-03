Retail investors will be able to invest in wet freight derivatives from Wednesday, when the first ever tanker-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) lists on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF — which will trade under ticker symbol BWET — is managed by Breakwave Advisors and focuses on the VLCC segment.

John Kartsonas, founder and managing partner of Breakwave, told TradeWinds that the ETF is an opportunity for investors to make gains from increases in tanker rates via the freight futures market.